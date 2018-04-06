Benzonia Man Arrested After Break In, Assault On Deputies in Clare County

A Benzonia man was arrested after he is said to have broken into a home and assaulted deputies when they arrested him.

Clare County Deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Main Street in Farwell Tuesday night.

This was in reference to a home invasion.

According to deputies, the 33-year-old Benzonia man forced his way into the 78-year-old victim’s home.

And he had assaulted the homeowner, punching him multiple times while trying to force his way in.

When deputies arrived the suspect, Curtis White, tried to fight with deputies during his arrest.

And then at the jail he did assault two corrections officers.

White faces charges of first degree home invasion, assaulting officers and prison employees, and habitual offender.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.