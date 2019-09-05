Benzie’s “Barefoot Bandit” Turns Himself In

An update out of Benzie County, where the sheriff’s department says it foiled the “Barefoot Bandit.”

It did that with help from the public after we first reported the crime spree Wednesday.

Investigators say the man in this surveillance video broke into two homes early last Saturday morning — and left his shoes behind.

The “Barefoot Bandit” was then caught on camera breaking into a business to steal booze.

The public scrutiny seems to have worked…

As the “Barefoot Bandit” turned himself in overnight, only hours after investigators released these photos.

He has yet to be formally charged, but once he is count on us to bring you that information.