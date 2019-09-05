- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Benzie’s “Barefoot Bandit” Turns Himself In

Staff Writer Posted On September 5, 2019
57 Views
0

An update out of Benzie County, where the sheriff’s department says it foiled the “Barefoot Bandit.”

It did that with help from the public after we first reported the crime spree Wednesday.

Investigators say the man in this surveillance video broke into two homes early last Saturday morning — and left his shoes behind.

The “Barefoot Bandit” was then caught on camera breaking into a business to steal booze.

The public scrutiny seems to have worked…

As the “Barefoot Bandit” turned himself in overnight, only hours after investigators released these photos.

He has yet to be formally charged, but once he is count on us to bring you that information.

Post Views: 57



Trending Now
Man Killed After Falling Out of Pickup Bed in Mason County
Remington Hernandez September 2, 2019
Multiple Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Near Copemish
Remington Hernandez September 2, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Benzie’s “Barefoot Bandit” Turns Himself In
Share No Comment