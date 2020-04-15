Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, and Mason Co. Sheriff’s Office Oppose Some of Gov. Whitmer’s Executive Orders

Wednesday Sheriffs of the 101st House District announced their opposition to some of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

In a press release the four Sheriff’s Offices, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mason Counties said, ” While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her

executive authority.”

The say they believe that Gov. Whitmer has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan citizens and that they will not have strict enforcement of these orders.

The Sheriff’s in each county, Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel, Manistee County Sheriff Ken Falk and Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole believe their focus should be on reopening our counties and getting people back to work.

In the press release they went on to say ” Each of us took an oath to uphold and defend the Michigan Constitution, as well as the US

Constitution, and to ensure that your God given rights are not violated. We believe that we are the last line of defense in protecting your civil liberties.”