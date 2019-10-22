Benzie County Woman Still Missing, Search Turns Up No New Leads

An update out of Benzie County, where a woman is still missing, and the investigation ramping up.

Investigators say Adrienne Quintal, who goes by Ada, called someone downstate in Warren before dawn Thursday asking for help.

That person dialed police who got to the scene and found evidence of potential foul play.

A K-9 team was unable to find any trace of her either and none of Ada’s friends have reportedly heard from her.

Meanwhile, Benzie County investigators have been following up on leads.

This week, a search around the area in which she’d been staying turned up no new evidence.

If you have any information that could shed light on this case, reach out to Benzie Central Dispatch or Silent Observer.