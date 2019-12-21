Benzie County Sheriff: Body Found Submerged In Water

A possible break in the case of missing downstate woman Adrienne Quintal.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, a woman’s body was located in the area of Indian Hill Rd. and Hooker Rd.

Investigators say the body was submerged in around three feet of water in a flooded branch of the Platt River.

The body has not yet been identified and the sheriff’s office says an initial investigation shows no signs of foul play.

Local agencies have been investigating the disappearance of Quintal since October 17th.

That’s when police responded to a cabin following a call Quintal made to a family friend asking for help.

Quintal was nowhere to be found at the time.

A release from the sheriff’s office did not say whether the body is believed to be Quintal, but a Facebook page managed by her family said she had been found.

We will continue to follow this story.