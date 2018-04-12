Benzie County Man Who Received Drugs in Mail Brought Up on Federal Charges

Federal charges have been filed against the man who received more than 2 kilos of drugs in the mail.

On Monday authorities arrested 38-year-old Jason Lopez of Benzie County.

TNT had learned that Lopez was allegedly receiving drugs in the mail.

They contacted the USPS, who tracked package bound for Lopez’s residence on Love Road.

The package was from Pflugerville Texas, and was said to have just over 2 kilograms of cocaine inside.

An undercover USPS investigator delivered to drugs to Lopez’s home.

He wasn’t there at the time, but police watched his home.

Lopez later did come home, open the box, and put it in his car.

When he drove away officers stopped his car and took him into custody.

He now faces charges of conspiracy with intent to possess or distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and use of a communication facility to commit a controlled substance offense.

Lopez will be back in court later this month.