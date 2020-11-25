Benzie County Man Faces Life in Prison, Charged with Murder

An Elberta man now faces three murder charges and faces life in prison.

Robert Michael Freebold has been charged with the murder of his wife Marilyn Freebold and her two sons Malachi Maloney, and Robert James.

To give a recap, Friday evening 911 says they received a call for help.

They say the caller was breathing hard and asking for help before the call was abruptly disconnected.

When police arrived at the scene to investigate, the deputy saw a badly injured man inside the home at the front door.

Further investigation led to police finding three more gunshot victims inside the home.

Three victims were found dead at the scene and were all related.

During the shooting, the suspect was injured and taken to the hospital

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday or once he’s released from Munson Medical Center where he is currently in custody while being treated for his injuries.