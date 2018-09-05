Benzie County Man Dead After Thrown From Vehicle in Crash

A man is dead following an accident in Grand Traverse County.

At around 2:30 Wednesday morning, a passerby reported that a car had crashed into tree on US-31 near Lakes North Dr.

According to deputies, the man had been thrown from his vehicle by the impact.

EMS responded and took the driver to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if the 19 year-old Benzie County man was drinking or if he had drugs in his system.

Deputies are also unsure exactly when or how the crash happened.