- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Benzie County Man Dead After Thrown From Vehicle in Crash

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 5, 2018
135 Views
0

A man is dead following an accident in Grand Traverse County.

At around 2:30 Wednesday morning, a passerby reported that a car had crashed into tree on US-31 near Lakes North Dr.

According to deputies, the man had been thrown from his vehicle by the impact.

EMS responded and took the driver to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, it is unknown if the 19 year-old Benzie County man was drinking or if he had drugs in his system.

Deputies are also unsure exactly when or how the crash happened.

Post Views: 135



Trending Now
Missaukee County Deputies Find Missing Woman With Dementia
Remington Hernandez September 1, 2018
Woman Escapes Abuser by Calling 911, Pretending to Order Pizza
Jessica Mojonnier September 4, 2018

You are reading
Benzie County Man Dead After Thrown From Vehicle in Crash
Share No Comment