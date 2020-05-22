Benzie Co. Woman Arrested for Heroin, Meth, Suboxone and Weapons

A Honor woman was arrested for meth, heroin and suboxone.

Police say they got a tip that this woman Nicole Vanslambrouck, was involved in drug activity.

During a traffic stop police say they found a dangerous weapon, meth, heroin, suboxone, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash on her.

She was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of heroin, possession of suboxone and operating a drug vehicle.

She was also arrested on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine and retail fraud third degree out of Grand Traverse County.

Vanslambrouck was later arraigned in the 85th District Court out of Benzie County and given a personal recognizance (PR) bond.