Benzie Co. Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest, Slew of Illegal Drugs

A Benzie County traffic stop allegedly uncovered a slew of different drugs inside the car and hidden on its driver.

State Police stopped Marcus Miner in Benzonia Township Wednesday night around 11 at U.S. 31 near Love Road.

Police say they could smell freshly-burned marijuana and saw paraphernalia in the car.

They found out Miner had a contempt of court warrant out of Manistee county and made the arrest.

When police searched his car…

They say they found two scales and other evidence of drug dealing, including a bag of paper strips.

Plus, suspected Oxycodone, suspected meth, molly, an unknown white residue, multiple bags of pot and under Miner’s pant leg, hidden in the elastic band, a bag of meth.

He’s now charged with delivery, manufacture of meth and LSD, possession of MDMA and Oxycodone and running a drug house.