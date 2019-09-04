Benzie Co. Sheriff’s Deputies Seek Help Finding “Barefoot Bandit”
Posted On September 4, 2019
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office wants your help identifying this man.
Investigators say the man in this surveillance video broke into two homes early last Saturday morning — and left his shoes behind.
The “barefoot bandit” was then caught on camera breaking into a business to steal booze.
If you have any information or know who this might be, Benzie Central Dispatch wants you to give them a call.