Benzie Co. Sheriff: Body Found Submerged In Water is Missing Woman Adrienne Quintal

An update on the case of the missing downstate woman Adrienne Quintal

After an autopsy performed Monday, authorities have confirmed that the body they located Saturday afternoon, is in fact the body of Adrienne Quintal.

The Medical Examiner says due to the proximity of the body to the cabin where Quintal went missing, it’s believed that the body found is that of Ms. Quintal.

Authorities say Saturday afternoon, a woman’s body was located in the area of Indian Hill Rd. and Hooker Rd.

Investigators say the body was submerged in three feet of water in a flooded branch of the Platt River.

Local agencies have been investigating the disappearance of Quintal since October 17th.

Detectives say they are confident the body is Quintal’s because of marks such as scars and a tattoo on her right ankle.

The medical examiner will verify the identity as soon as the x-rays are compared and confirmed.