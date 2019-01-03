Benzie Co. Man Wins Big From Lottery Ticket

A lucky feeling led a Benzie County man to a big win after scratching a winning lottery ticket.

48 year-old Shane Gustafson bought the lucky ticket at the Food Castle downstate in Grand Blanc.

Gustofson says he and his wife were out grocery shopping when he thought about buying a a Peppermint Payout ticket. He ended up leaving the store empty handed, but when he got back to the car – he says something told him to go back and by the ticket.

He says that he and his wife are quote – “looking forward to paying off debt and take a nice vacation.”