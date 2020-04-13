Benzie Co. Man Found Dead in His Home with Gunshot Wounds

A man out of Benzie County was found dead inside his home after a friend saw multiple bullet holes in the homes front window.

Police say Alexander Sarantos died from a gunshot wound.

When police arrived at the scene they went into the home, where they found the victim dead.

No weapons were found near the victim’s body.

Search warrants led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man from Beulah.

His name is said to be released after he is arraigned.