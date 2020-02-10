Benzie Co. Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Girlfriend with Machete
Posted On February 10, 2020
A man arrested after his girlfriend told police he was threatening her with a machete.
Authorities say this man, Cole Porter threatened to kill the victim with the machete, after an argument the two had.
Police took the machete as evidence, and Porter was arrested and taken to Benzie County Jail.
The victim, fortunately, was not injured.
Porter now faces multiple charges including a 4-year felony for assault with a dangerous weapon.