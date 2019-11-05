- Advertisement -
Benzie Co. Man Allegedly Strangles Wife

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 5, 2019
A Benzie County man is in custody for allegedly strangling his estranged wife.

Police say the victim told them, this man Bruce Blesma, came to her home, physically assaulted and strangled her.

Authorities found Blesma at a relative’s house and took him into custody.

He is charged with one count assault with intent to do bodily harm, a ten-year felony, and one count domestic violence, a misdemeanor

Blesma has a $5,000 cash bond and is to be in court on November 21st.

Benzie Co. Man Allegedly Strangles Wife
