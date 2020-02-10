Benzie Co. Inmate Hospitalized After Hanging Himself in Jail Cell

Benzie County police say an inmate hung himself in his jail cell over the weekend.

They found the 41-year-old inmate in his single cell, just after cell checks had been done about 30 minutes earlier.

When corrections officers found the man they performed life-saving measures including CPR and were able to take him to the hospital.

Authorities say the inmate is a Grand Traverse resident, in jail for a probation violation.

The inmate is currently in intensive care.