Benzie Co. Inmate Hospitalized After Hanging Himself in Jail Cell
Posted On February 10, 2020
Benzie County police say an inmate hung himself in his jail cell over the weekend.
They found the 41-year-old inmate in his single cell, just after cell checks had been done about 30 minutes earlier.
When corrections officers found the man they performed life-saving measures including CPR and were able to take him to the hospital.
Authorities say the inmate is a Grand Traverse resident, in jail for a probation violation.
The inmate is currently in intensive care.