Benzie Co. Drunk Driving Arrest, Not Suspect’s First Time in Hot Water

A drunk driving arrest over the weekend in Benzie County brought in a man who’s no stranger to this kind of trouble.

It happened near Benzie Street in Beulah around 12:05 Friday morning.

This man — Kenneth Pierce from Marshall — was arrested by state troopers for driving while intoxicated.

This is not Pierce’s first time being caught drunk behind the wheel–troopers say it is his third offense.

They say not only was Pierce drunk, he was driving with a suspended and revoked license.

Charges include a five year felony — operating while intoxicated third offense — and a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license.

Pierce is now out on a five thousand dollar bond.

His next hearing is November 14th.