Benzie Co. Drug Dealer Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars in Meth Sting

This man — Ronald Snyder — learned his punishment for dealing massive amounts of meth and running a drug house in Benzie County.

The Traverse Narcotics Team, tipped off earlier this year, began looking into Snyder and suspected he had a substantial amount of the drug.

Snyder sold an ounce of meth to an undercover detective, which lead to a search of his home.

Investigators found several others inside including one who was actively overdosing and another in the process of shooting meth.

Police recovered eight more ounces of the drug and eight thousand dollars in suspected drug money.

Ronald Snyder, sentenced Monday to between 38 months and 20 years in prison.