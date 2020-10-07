- Advertisement -
Benzie Co. Deputy Injured While Running Radar on U.S .31

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 7, 2020
A Benzie County Sheriff’s deputy was injured after a vehicle side swiped his patrol car. 

Police say the deputy was running radar Tuesday afternoon on the shoulder on US-31 when the crash happened. 

The oncoming vehicle sideswiped the patrol car and rolled into a ditch. 

The deputy suffered from minor injuries. 

The people in the other vehicle were not hurt. 

Michigan State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

