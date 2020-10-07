Benzie Co. Deputy Injured While Running Radar on U.S .31
Posted On October 7, 2020
215 Views0
A Benzie County Sheriff’s deputy was injured after a vehicle side swiped his patrol car.
Police say the deputy was running radar Tuesday afternoon on the shoulder on US-31 when the crash happened.
The oncoming vehicle sideswiped the patrol car and rolled into a ditch.
The deputy suffered from minor injuries.
The people in the other vehicle were not hurt.
Michigan State Police say the crash remains under investigation.