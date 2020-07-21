Benzie Co. Asks for Help in Finding Breaking and Entering Suspect

Benzie County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man responsible for a home invasion in Colfax Township.

The incident happened July 4, around 10:15 p.m. on South Carmean Road.

The suspect is said to have damaged the inside of the home and set a fire in the garage.

Police say evidence at the scene is consistent with arson.

The man is described as being a white male in his late 50’s or early 60’s, about 5’8″ tall, stocky build unshaven or with a short beard.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the wanted person.

Anybody with information is being asked to call the Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487.