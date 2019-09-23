- Advertisement -
Benzie Co. Accident Temporarily Shuts-Down Road

Staff Writer Posted On September 23, 2019
We’re learning about an accident in Benzie County that forced first responders to shut the road down.

The sheriff’s office tells us it happened at U.S. 31 and Reynolds Road Monday morning.

The road has since reopened.

It involved two cars, but the details remain unclear.

We do know from the sheriff, one of the people involved had to be rushed to a hospital with potentially significant injuries.

We’ll keep you up to date with the details as we learn them.

