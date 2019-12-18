Bellaire Man Leads Authorities on Chase in Stolen Car
Posted On December 18, 2019
A man from Bellaire is in Charlevoix County Jail for allegedly stealing a car and leading police on a chase.
The driver, a 30-year-old man, was located in a 2004 Ford 150 that was previously reported stolen from the Mancelona area.
When authorities located the truck on M-32 near Carson Road, they chased him down, until the truck lost control and slid off the roadway.
During a search of the driver, authorities found a syringe in his coat pocket…
The man faces multiple charges including one count Stolen Property Receiving and Concealing Motor Vehicle.