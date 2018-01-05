Before Joining the Gym this New Year’s, the Michigan AG has some Tips About what to Look out for

At the start of the new year, many people look to join a gym.

The Michigan Attorney General wants to remind people to shop smart, after his office received nearly 600 complaints about health clubs and fitness centers last year.

The AG’s office has issued a consumer alert to help people make educated decisions about gym and club memberships.

More than half of the 595 complaints the office received in 2017 were about Family Fitness, a West Michigan based chain.

Family Fitness currently faces legal actions and those proceedings are ongoing.

The other complaints were about customers noticed discrepancies between what salespeople told them and what signed contracts actually guaranteed.

Some tips that the AG’s Office recommends are making sure you read and understand cancellation and refunds policies before signing any contracts, make sure you keep a copy of the contract, and be cautious of any gym that advertises unrealistically low prices.

More on this can be found here.