Beaverton Post Office Renamed for Local War Hero

Following an act of congress, those in Beaverton will now get their mail from the Colonel Alfred Asch post office.

Colonel Asch served in world war two and is a native of of the Gladwin County town.

He flew many successful combat missions in during the war, earning numerous medals for his service.

After retiring, Colonel Asch spent years developing automation for the air traffic control system of the FAA.

He published a memoir, detailing his life, with proceeds going to the Beaverton Community Center.

In addition, Colonel Asch also founded a scholarship for Gladwin County residents going to CMU.

Now, with Asch’s name adorning the town post office, his son says the colonel lives on.

A dedication plaque will be placed in the post office in the coming weeks.