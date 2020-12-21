- Advertisement -
Bear Lake Man Arrested for Driving Drunk with Suspended License for the Third Time

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On December 21, 2020
A Bear Lake man faces a felony for driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block. 

Police say they were called to a business in Bear Lake Township for a possible drunk driver. 

When they arrived at the scene they found the suspect Randy Vanvoorst. 

Police say the suspect showed signs of being drunk. 

After a sobriety test, he was arrested for driving drunk and for having a suspended license. 

Vanvoorst was taken to Manistee County Jail. 

He now faces a felony and is due back in court on January 5.

