Bear Lake Man Arrested for Driving Drunk with Suspended License for the Third Time
Posted On December 21, 2020
315 Views0
A Bear Lake man faces a felony for driving drunk and it is not his first time around the block.
Police say they were called to a business in Bear Lake Township for a possible drunk driver.
When they arrived at the scene they found the suspect Randy Vanvoorst.
Police say the suspect showed signs of being drunk.
After a sobriety test, he was arrested for driving drunk and for having a suspended license.
Vanvoorst was taken to Manistee County Jail.
He now faces a felony and is due back in court on January 5.