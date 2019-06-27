- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Beach Testing Results Show Waters are Safe for Full Body Contact

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On June 27, 2019
152 Views
0

This weeks beach testing results are in!

All beaches in Grand Traverse County beaches are level one which means they are safe for full body contact.

Every Wednesday through September 11th, the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay tests twenty-six area Lake Michigan and inland lake beaches in Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau Counties for harmful E.Coli bacteria.

Those test results are made available every Thursday.

Those results are important because high bacteria levels like E.Coli at beaches pose a threat to public health and can cause illness.

Post Views: 152



Trending Now
No Charges for Stabbing Suspect in Antrim County
Jessica Mojonnier June 21, 2019
Traverse City Ranked Best Beach Town
Jessica Mojonnier June 21, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Beach Testing Results Show Waters are Safe for Full Body Contact
Share No Comment