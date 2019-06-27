Beach Testing Results Show Waters are Safe for Full Body Contact

This weeks beach testing results are in!

All beaches in Grand Traverse County beaches are level one which means they are safe for full body contact.

Every Wednesday through September 11th, the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay tests twenty-six area Lake Michigan and inland lake beaches in Benzie, Grand Traverse, and Leelanau Counties for harmful E.Coli bacteria.

Those test results are made available every Thursday.

Those results are important because high bacteria levels like E.Coli at beaches pose a threat to public health and can cause illness.