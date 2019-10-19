Bay Mills, Little Traverse Bay Band Awarded Public Safety Grants

Two local tribes are the recipients of thousands of dollars in grants from the Department of Justice.

In total, the DOJ is awarding $273.4 million in grants to tribes across the country.

And both the Bay Mills Indian Community and Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians are part of that.

Bay Mills is getting $992,448 in total for correction and correctional alternatives as well as a violence against women program.

Little Traverse Bay Band was awarded $133,199.

The U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge says these funds will support tribal efforts to enhance public safety and victim assistance in important ways.