Bay County Woman Arrested for Arson in Mackinaw City

A woman has turned herself in for starting a fire at the Rodeway Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City back in August.

Police say this woman, Melissa White turned herself in on Thursday.

To give a recap two rooms at the hotel were engulfed in flames back in August.

Firefighters were able to put out the fires and everyone was evacuated with no injuries.

The suspect now faces two charges for arson and will be back in court sometime in November.

