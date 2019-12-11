Bay City Man Sentenced for Child Sexual Assault

A Bay City man is on his way to jail for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl…

Authorities say this man Matthew S. Chatfield sexually assaulted a young girl.

The victim reported earlier this year that Chatfield sexually assaulted her in 2017 at a bay city home…

When authorities interviewed Chatfield in March they say he admitted to touching the girl.

Chatfield was sentenced Monday to two concurrent terms of 86 months to 15 years in prison…

The judge over the case ordered that once Chatfield is released from prison to be on electronic monitoring for the rest of his life…