Bay City Man Faces 10 Years in Prison After 14th Drunk Driving Arrest

A Bay City man faces 10 years in prison and to say the least it is not his first time around the block.

Police say this time it was for riding a motorbike drunk.

Monday, a Bay City judge, sentenced VanHurk to four to 10 years in prison.

Back in November, he pled guilty to driving drunk and driving with a suspended license and the prosecutor did not dismiss additional charges.

Police say when they pulled VanHurk over he reeked of alcohol and told the officer he only had one can of beer four hours prior, but a breathalyzer proved otherwise.

Drunk driving arrest for VanHurk goes all the way back to 1982.