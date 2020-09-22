- Advertisement -
UPDATE: Bay City Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Otsego Co. Car Crash

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 22, 2020
Last Wednesday just after midnight police were called to a single vehicle rollover crash on M-32 in Elmira Township. 

The driver, now identified as 85-year-old Ernest Stanley Rytlewski of Bay City, was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. 

He left the roadway and hit a tree before coming to a stop. 

Now police are saying he has died due to his injuries. 

After the crash the victim was taken to the hospital and died the next day. 

Authorities have ruled that alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

