Battle Creek Officer Injured In Shootout With Wanted Suspect

A downstate police officer was injured after a suspect opened fire on him.

At 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning, Battle Creek Police officers were in the 300 block of Cherry St. when they heard children screaming from a house.

The homeowner said everything was fine but officers identified 30-year-old Andre Durrell Yarbrough, a wanted man, at the house and remained to monitor it.

At about 2:30 a.m., officer Jeffrey Johnson called out that Yarbrough was fleeing.

And within moments, shots were fired by both Johnson and Yarbrough.

Officers found Johnson on the ground by the garage, but Yarbrough has left the scene.

Johnson was shot three times: on his left leg, left chest, and a graze to his wrist.

A fellow officer took him to a hospital, where he was stabilized and transferred to Kalamazoo in stable condition.

Doctors believe his bulletproof vest helped save johnson’s life.

A handgun was recovered at the scene and Yarbrough remains at large.

We’ll update you as we learn more.