BATA Transportation Still Up and Running

With so many restrictions happening left and right some have been wondering if BATA is still running.

Thursday our team talked to Director of Communications and Development Eric Lingaur on how BATA has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He let us know that with less people traveling because of the Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive order a lot of people just aren’t using public transportation as often .

BATA has had to match their ridership to their service and while yes they have had to cut down on services Eric says they are still up and running.

” BATA is still up and running and we are still providing essential transportation for all of Grand Traverse and Leelanau County just at a reduced footprint and encouraging only essential travel,” said Lingaur.

He says essential transportation is for essential travel only, and if you someone you know is in need of bata services to fulfil an essential need feel free to give them a call to schedule a pick up