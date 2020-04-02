- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

BATA Transportation Still Up and Running

Sierra Searcy Posted On April 2, 2020
114 Views
0

With so many restrictions happening left and right some have been wondering if BATA is still running.

Thursday our team talked to Director of Communications and Development Eric Lingaur on how BATA has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He let us know that with less people traveling because of the Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive order a lot of people just aren’t using public transportation as often .

BATA has had to match their ridership to their service and while yes they have had to cut down on services Eric says they are still up and running.

” BATA is still up and running  and we are still providing essential transportation for all of Grand Traverse and Leelanau County just at a reduced footprint and encouraging only essential travel,” said Lingaur.

He says essential transportation is for essential travel only, and if you someone you know is in need of bata services to fulfil an essential need feel free to give them a call to schedule a pick up

Post Views: 114



Trending Now
Three Hospitalized, Two Seriously Injured in ATV Crash
Sierra Searcy March 30, 2020
Man Arrested After Threatening to Kill Family, Running Over Deputy in Benzie Co.
Sierra Searcy March 31, 2020

You are reading
BATA Transportation Still Up and Running
Share No Comment