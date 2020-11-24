Baskets of Bounty: Providing Gifts for Homebound Seniors in Northern Michigan

For the past 15 plus years, the Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging has been making gift bags for seniors who can’t leave their homes.

The program is called ‘Baskets of Bounty’.

The gifts are geared not only towards seniors who are homebound but also those who are low income or who live alone.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many seniors have had to stay at home more than usual due to being more susceptible to the virus.

“This year is especially important. We have been giving them items that are hard to find. We got the rolls of toilet paper and paper towels in their baskets,” said Meredith Goodrick Interim Director of Grand Traverse County Commission on Aging.

The baskets include goodies like crossword puzzles, hot cocoa, pudding cups, and canned goods.

“ It shows that there is somebody that cares for them and that they have what they need during this coming winter,”