Baldwin Man Arrested For Resisting Deputy During Investigation

A man was taken into custody after reportedly resisting Mason County deputies investigating a 911 call.

At around 1:37 Saturday morning, deputies responded to a home in the 6700 block of W. Sassafrass Rd. in Hamlin Township.

According to Sheriff Kim Cole, a woman at that home made a call to 911 saying she was bleeding, but hung up.

On scene, a deputy was met by a man who began yelling and refusing multiple commands to step back.

The deputy brought out his taser and was able to get one cuff on the man, but he reportedly began to resist again.

Two nearby paramedics and another deputy were able to help subdue him.

The 35 year-old Baldwin man was taken into custody on a warrant and for resisting police.

Deputies say the woman who initially called 911 would not cooperate with their investigation.