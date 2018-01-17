Baldwin County School Staff Receives Live Shooter Training

Staff at Baldwin High School were given training to help protect themselves and their students during an active shooter situation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office provided the ALICE training – or Alert Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate training on Tuesday.

This training teaches staff and students ways to fight back against a shooter instead of just going to hide.

In the video staff can be seen throwing items at the shooter, played by Lake County 911 Director Andelohr, to distract him from being able to effectively aim.

The school safety team assisted with the training.