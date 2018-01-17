- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Baldwin County School Staff Receives Live Shooter Training

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On January 17, 2018
138 Views
0

Staff at Baldwin High School were given training to help protect themselves and their students during an active shooter situation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office provided the ALICE training – or Alert Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate training on Tuesday.

This training teaches staff and students ways to fight back against a shooter instead of just going to hide.

In the video staff can be seen throwing items at the shooter, played by Lake County 911 Director Andelohr, to distract him from being able to effectively aim.

The school safety team assisted with the training.

Post Views: 138



Trending Now
Three Arrested for Allegedly Committing the Largest Embezzlement in Chippewa County's History
Jacob Owens January 12, 2018
Fiat Chrysler Will Invest Over $1 Billion Into Michigan Manufacturing Facility
Jacob Owens January 12, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Baldwin County School Staff Receives Live Shooter Training
Share No Comment