B.A.E. Systems Awarded $150-Million U.S. Army Contract

B.A.E. Systems — which has a facility downstate in Sterling Heights — has been awarded a near $150-million U.S. Army contract to upgrade a piece of critical machinery.

Per the contract, B.A.E. will upgrade 43 M88A1 heavy-lift vehicles to expand its ability to evacuate damaged or stranded combat vehicles from the battlefield.

The upgraded HERCULES System features increased power, maneuverability and survivability.

Despite the vehicle’s heavier armor, it can now more quickly rescue these 70 ton vehicles used by the military and their crews and get them to safety.