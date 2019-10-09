- Advertisement -
Home » State News

B.A.E. Systems Awarded $150-Million U.S. Army Contract

Staff Writer Posted On October 9, 2019
164 Views
0

B.A.E. Systems — which has a facility downstate in Sterling Heights — has been awarded a near $150-million U.S. Army contract to upgrade a piece of critical machinery.

Per the contract, B.A.E. will upgrade 43 M88A1 heavy-lift vehicles to expand its ability to evacuate damaged or stranded combat vehicles from the battlefield.

The upgraded HERCULES System features increased power, maneuverability and survivability.

Despite the vehicle’s heavier armor, it can now more quickly rescue these 70 ton vehicles used by the military and their crews and get them to safety.

Post Views: 164



Trending Now
Boy Injured After Getting Thrown From Motorbike in Wexford County
Remington Hernandez October 6, 2019
Man Injured in Explosion at Mesick Mushroom Cap Motel
Remington Hernandez October 5, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
B.A.E. Systems Awarded $150-Million U.S. Army Contract
Share No Comment