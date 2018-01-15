Autopsy, Toxicology Results Released for Woman Hit, Killed, While laying in Roadway

We have an update to a story we first brought to you late last month.

Authorities have ruled the death of woman who was hit while laying in the road was a suicide.

Around 6:20 in the morning on December 28th authorities in Grand Traverse County were called to a pedestrian/car crash on M-72 West, near Gray Road.

The investigation found that 64-year-old Mary Cavanaugh of Traverse City was laying in the road when she was hit by the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

An autopsy was performed, as well as toxicology tests.

The toxicology came back negative according to the sheriff’s office.

The medical examiner has ruled that Cavanaugh’s death was a suicide.