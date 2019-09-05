Automakers Pledge to Combat Hot Car Deaths

Automakers are making a pledge to reduce hot car deaths.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers says 20 automakers — including General Motors, Ford, BMW, Toyota, and Honda — have promised to install rear seat reminder features in all cars and trucks.

The features include audio and visual prompts that will activate once the car is turned off.

The goal is to have this in cars by 2025.

The National Safety Council says heatstroke kills 38 children every year on average.

So far, 39 children have died from being left in a hot car in 2019.