Auto Theft Suspect Jumps into Lake in Attempt to Evade Arrest
Posted On August 28, 2018
A crash led to the arrest of a Gladwin teen after a short search.
On Monday morning, Deputies were dispatched to a crash on Guernsey and Flock Road in Tobacco Township.
On scene, deputies found a car in the ditch, with the plate connected to a home in Billings Township.
Deputies went to the home and learned that the car had been stolen, along with another.
Soon, a 17 year-old suspect reportedly ran from deputies and jumped into Wixton Lake.
After about an hour of searching, the suspect was found hiding under a dock near the scene.