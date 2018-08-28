- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Auto Theft Suspect Jumps into Lake in Attempt to Evade Arrest

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On August 28, 2018
153 Views
0

A crash led to the arrest of a Gladwin teen after a short search.

On Monday morning, Deputies were dispatched to a crash on Guernsey and Flock Road in Tobacco Township.

On scene, deputies found a car in the ditch, with the plate connected to a home in Billings Township.

Deputies went to the home and learned that the car had been stolen, along with another.

Soon, a 17 year-old suspect reportedly ran from deputies and jumped into Wixton Lake.

After about an hour of searching, the suspect was found hiding under a dock near the scene.

Post Views: 153



Trending Now
Video Released of Trooper-Involved Shooting in Missaukee County
Remington Hernandez August 24, 2018
Man Arrested for Soliciting 15 Year-Old Girl in Traverse City
Jessica Mojonnier August 23, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Auto Theft Suspect Jumps into Lake in Attempt to Evade Arrest
Share No Comment