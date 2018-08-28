Auto Theft Suspect Jumps into Lake in Attempt to Evade Arrest

A crash led to the arrest of a Gladwin teen after a short search.

On Monday morning, Deputies were dispatched to a crash on Guernsey and Flock Road in Tobacco Township.

On scene, deputies found a car in the ditch, with the plate connected to a home in Billings Township.

Deputies went to the home and learned that the car had been stolen, along with another.

Soon, a 17 year-old suspect reportedly ran from deputies and jumped into Wixton Lake.

After about an hour of searching, the suspect was found hiding under a dock near the scene.