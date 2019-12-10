Authorities Warn Sault St. Marie Residents to Beware of Scam

With the holiday season upon us scams and fraud are often common…

And authorities are warning residents in the sault st. Marie area to beware of ongoing fraud and scams …

They say residents in the area have been receiving strange calls the caller saying they have a warrant for their arrest requesting they give their name date of birth –social and address..

Authorities warn that this is a method used for identity theft and to not send money or give out personal information to people you don’t know.