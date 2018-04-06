Authorities Warn of Synthetic Marijuana Containing Poison

Health authorities are alerting health care providers to be on the looking for persistent and severe bleeding.

The cause is from suspected use of a synthetic marijuana.

The alert is being issued in Michigan because there has been 70 cases of uncontrollable bleeding in Illinois over the last month.

This included 60 hospitalizations and two deaths.

The synthetic marijuana could contain brodifacoum – a powder poison.

So far the illnesses have been associated with the use of synthetic marijuana products.

Synthetic marijuana is manmade, and either sprayed on dried plant material to be smoked or sold as liquids to be used in e-cigarettes and other devices.

The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that while there hasn’t been a known case in Michigan, the fact that a neighboring state has had them is concerning.

Anyone who has a reaction to synthetic marijuana is asked to call 911 or be taken to the ER immediately.