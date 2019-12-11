Authorities Warn Alpena Residents of Robo Phone Scam

Authorities in Alpena are warning residents to beware of a Robo phone scam…

Authorities say there has been a robocall scam asking for social security numbers happening to residents in the Alpena area.

Residents have reported receiving fraudulent calls that prompt them to call a provided phone number….

Authorities warn residents that the social security administration will never call you to discuss any issues regarding your social security number.

They say since it is little they can do locally the best thing to do is to never give any personal information or money to people you don’t know.