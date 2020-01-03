Authorities Use Facebook Marketplace to Catch Cadillac Larceny Suspect

A Cadillac man who used an alias to sell items on Facebook is now in Roscommon County Jail after a sting operation set up by authorities.

The victim says he met this man Robert Joseph Click while in jail and when Click was released he asked to stay with him.

While there the victim says he stole multiple items from him and then left.

Further investigation revealed that Click was going by the alias “Mike Oxgood”, when selling things on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities got in contact with Click through Facebook Marketplace and set up a deal to purchase an item he was selling.

When Click arrived he was arrested.

He faces a felony for Larceny in a Building and has a $25,000 cash bond.