- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Authorities Stage Mock Crash to Teach Alchohol Awareness

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 25, 2018
121 Views
0

Did you see the crash in front of the Houghton Lake High School?

Don’t worry, no one was injured and there is no need to call for help.

That’s because it’s all staged.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff – the crash is being used for a mock drunk driving accident scenario for the students.

This weekend is prom and authorities are using this crash as one of the many ways they are trying to teach alcohol awareness and substance abuse prevention before the dance.

Post Views: 121



Trending Now
Armed Man Robs Wexford County Cash Advance Store, Still At Large
Remington Hernandez April 21, 2018
Three Injured in Missaukee County Crash
Remington Hernandez April 19, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Authorities Stage Mock Crash to Teach Alchohol Awareness
Share No Comment