Authorities Stage Mock Crash to Teach Alchohol Awareness

Did you see the crash in front of the Houghton Lake High School?

Don’t worry, no one was injured and there is no need to call for help.

That’s because it’s all staged.

According to the Roscommon County Sheriff – the crash is being used for a mock drunk driving accident scenario for the students.

This weekend is prom and authorities are using this crash as one of the many ways they are trying to teach alcohol awareness and substance abuse prevention before the dance.