Authorities Seize Three Firearms, Arrest Three for Suspected Home Invasion in Isabella County

Police found three pistols while investigating an alleged home invasion.

Thursday evening police were called to the scene of Stewart Street for a report of three armed people trying to go into a home.

Police tell us during the investigation the suspects tried to get away leading to a “high-risk takedown”

Authorities were eventually able to arrest all three suspects.

Two of the suspects had handguns in their possession, the third dropped a gun when police arrived at the scene.

Investigation shows one of the guns was stolen.

Two of the three suspects were arrested for carrying concealed weapons.

No injuries were reported.