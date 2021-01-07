- Advertisement -
Authorities Remind Community to Stay Safe, Avoid Icy Lakes

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 7, 2021
Roscommon County police are sending a warning out to be careful when out on icy covered lakes. 

Over the past several days, there have been reports of people and snowmobiles falling through ice on Lake Saint Helen and Houghton Lake. 

Authorities say although areas of lakes have thick ice, no ice is ever “safe ice”. 

Police remind the community that all lakes have spots when the ice is thinner, sometimes allowing open water to develop. 

