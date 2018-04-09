Authorities Locate Body of Missing Clare County Man

We have an update to a story from earlier this month —

Police say they have located the body of missing man.

Earlier this month authorities in Clare County had asked for help locating Bill Rouech Jr.

He had last been seen on March 26th at a gas station in Harrison.

He was said to travel, but it had been an abnormal amount of time since anyway had heard from him.

Now the Clare County Sheriff’s Office says they located Rouech deceased in Roscommon County.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.