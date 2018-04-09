- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Authorities Locate Body of Missing Clare County Man

Jacob OwensJacob Owens Posted On April 9, 2018
345 Views
0

We have an update to a story from earlier this month —

Police say they have located the body of missing man.

Earlier this month authorities in Clare County had asked for help locating Bill Rouech Jr.

He had last been seen on March 26th at a gas station in Harrison.

He was said to travel, but it had been an abnormal amount of time since anyway had heard from him.

Now the Clare County Sheriff’s Office says they located Rouech deceased in Roscommon County.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

Post Views: 345



Trending Now
Second Body Found in Missaukee County Swamp Identified As Missing Woman
Remington Hernandez April 4, 2018
Police Search for Missing Clare County Man
Jacob Owens April 4, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Clare County Man
Share No Comment