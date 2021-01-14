- Advertisement -
Authorities Investigate Shooting in Montcalm County, One in Critical Condition

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 14, 2021
Two women are injured after a shooting in Montcalm County. 

Police tell us the shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Evergreen Township. 

One of the women is now in critical condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

State police say they now have a person of interest in custody. 

Authorities tell us this case remains under investigation and there is no immediate threat to the public. 

 

