Authorities Investigate Shooting in Montcalm County, One in Critical Condition
Posted On January 14, 2021
Two women are injured after a shooting in Montcalm County.
Police tell us the shooting happened early Wednesday morning in Evergreen Township.
One of the women is now in critical condition and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
State police say they now have a person of interest in custody.
Authorities tell us this case remains under investigation and there is no immediate threat to the public.